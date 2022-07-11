Kh. Saad, Ayaz Sadiq visit Bibi Pak Daman shrine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique here on Monday directed the quarters concerned to complete the ongoing renovation and extension project of the Bibi Pak Daman shrine within six months.

Talking to media after inspecting development work at the shrine, he said that last night he came to know that the shrine has been closed for devotees for the last two years due to construction work carried out inside the shrine.

The minister said all resources would be utilized to complete the work in six month and orders have been issue to gear up the pace of work. He said that devotees would be allowed to enter the shrine during Muharram after adopting all safety measures as protection of people's lives was responsibility of the government.

The project would cost Rs 313 million out of which Rs 270 million has so far been released, and there would be no compromise on quality of the project, he added.

The minister urged the shopkeepers outside the shrine to sit with the local administration to resolve the problem of encroachment so that people could easily approach the shrine.

PML-N Senior Leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that directions had been passed to accelerate pace of construction work at Bibi Pak Daman shrine as millions of devotees wanted to visit the place.

Sardar Ayaz said that all the funds approved for the project were available with the department concerned. He mentioned the expansion, restoration and beautification of the shrine would be completed in the shortest possible time.

He said that during Muharramul Haram, devotees would be allowed to visit the shrine except some sections due to construction work, adding that during first ten days of Muharram, construction work would be stopped for the facilitation of the visitors. He said that the best quality work within shortest time would be ensured after consultation with the authorities concerned including Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Auqaf, Deputy Commissioner and others.

Khawaja Salman Rafique, Secretary Auqad, Deputy Commissioner Lahore were present.