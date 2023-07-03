Open Menu

Kh Saad Orders Revival Of Sibi-Harnai Train Operation

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed the authorities concerned to ensure revival of Sibi-Harnai train operation.

He presided over a meeting here on Monday in which various matters pertaining to railways came under discussion. The minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on Sibi-Harnai train section.

The meeting reviewed progress on Main Line-1 project and future strategy was also discussed.

Meeting also gave update on branding and direction was given to start branding work of 15 coaches during current month as a pilot project.

An Electric Arc Furnace would be installed in Steel Shop Mughalpura by July 25, the meeting was told. The working of furnace would help in increasing production of steel shop besides improving quality.

The meeting also gave update on land rules approval by the cabinet and future strategy was also discussed.

Different aspects of fiber optical cable policy also came under discussion.

