Kh Salman orders immediate activation of OPD lift at PIC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has ordered for immediate activation of the OPD lift at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore to ensure convenience for patients.

During his visit to PIC, the minister emphasized that improving the healthcare system requires collective efforts from all stakeholders. “We must work diligently to provide relief to patients,” he stated, urging hospital administrations to enhance facilities for better patient care.

He further announced that surprise visits to hospitals will continue to monitor and improve performance.

“Direct feedback is being taken from patients to assess the quality of medical facilities,” he added.

During his visit, the minister inspected the emergency department, Chief Minister Complaint Counter, slip counters, medicine store, and other key departments. Executive Director Professor Bilal Mohiuddin and other officials accompanied him on the occasion.

Khawaja Salman Rafique personally interacted with patients in the emergency ward, gathering feedback on the medical services provided. The visit underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring accessible and efficient healthcare services across the province.