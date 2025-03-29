Kh Salman Orders Immediate Activation Of OPD Lift At PIC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has ordered for immediate activation of the OPD lift at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore to ensure convenience for patients.
During his visit to PIC, the minister emphasized that improving the healthcare system requires collective efforts from all stakeholders. “We must work diligently to provide relief to patients,” he stated, urging hospital administrations to enhance facilities for better patient care.
He further announced that surprise visits to hospitals will continue to monitor and improve performance.
“Direct feedback is being taken from patients to assess the quality of medical facilities,” he added.
During his visit, the minister inspected the emergency department, Chief Minister Complaint Counter, slip counters, medicine store, and other key departments. Executive Director Professor Bilal Mohiuddin and other officials accompanied him on the occasion.
Khawaja Salman Rafique personally interacted with patients in the emergency ward, gathering feedback on the medical services provided. The visit underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring accessible and efficient healthcare services across the province.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health minister vows to improve public hospitals4 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow for Shawwal moon sighting4 minutes ago
-
Action under way against public transport overcharging4 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi directs public parks to be exclusive for families on Eid4 minutes ago
-
Kh Salman orders immediate activation of OPD lift at PIC4 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over martyrdom of six security personnel in Laki Marwat4 minutes ago
-
CM orders foolproof security on Eid24 minutes ago
-
Speedy justice to be ensured to rape victim: Hina Butt24 minutes ago
-
Three bootleggers arrested24 minutes ago
-
Eid cleanliness plan reviewed24 minutes ago
-
NPF expanding welfare, real estate & technology initiatives for Police: MD Rizvi24 minutes ago
-
DS Railways directs for ensuring best travel facilities for passengers24 minutes ago