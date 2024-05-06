Kh Salman Rafique Visits PIC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to review the ongoing progress in the operation theaters.
Present on this occasion were Executive Director Prof. Dr. Anjum Jalal, MS PIC Dr. Shoaib Aslam, Dr. Amir Bandaisha, Dr. Imran Shah, and contractors.
Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that modular theaters were being completed on an emergency basis for the convenience of patients at PIC.
He praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's plan to provide free medicines to patients suffering from heart diseases, hepatitis, and TB as wonderful and historic, which would undoubtedly improve the health system.
He further emphasized, "We all have to play our role in improving the health system." The increase in the capacity to perform surgeries after the installation of modular theaters was very welcomed, he added.
