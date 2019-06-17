UrduPoint.com
Khadali Sheep Award Distributed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 10:40 AM

Khadali sheep award distributed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentarian, Dr. Muhammad Afzal gave away awards and shields to the winners of Khadali sheep competition. Muhammmad Abid Cholistani got first prize.

A ceremony for award distribution was held in Cholistan desert where the parliamentarian, Dr. Muhammad Afzal distributed awards, shields and prizes among the winners and participants of Khadali sheep competition. Khadali is a species of local sheep which was famous for its beauty, wool and milk. It is found in Cholistan desert.

Few days back, the Livestock Department, Government of Punjab organized a sheep festival at Derawar Fort in Cholistan desert.

Later, it was announced that awards and shields of the competition would be distributed in a ceremony to be held later.

The sheep owners from different areas of Cholistan desert participated in the ceremony. The first prize was clinched by sheep owned by Muhammad Abid Cholistani. The second prize was won by the sheep owned by Shah Muhammad and third was gotten by the sheep of Aamir Razzaq. The winners were given cash prize Rs 100,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

The officials of Livestock Department said that the department would distribute cattle including bulls and goats among Cholistani people. Horse dance was also presented in the ceremony.

