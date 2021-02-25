Khadija Foundation sets up special camp for Hepatitis vaccination

The Khadija Foundation on Thursday set up a special camp for vaccination of children and staff members of Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam (AFI) Complex Faizabad against the deadly disease of Hepatitis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khadija Foundation on Thursday set up a special camp for vaccination of children and staff members of Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam (AFI) Complex Faizabad against the deadly disease of Hepatitis.

As many as 700 students of the AFI and staff members were injected the vaccinated, which was donated by a pharmaceutical company.

Led by Doctor Syeda Rida Ghalib, the team comprising Dr Maleeha and paramedical staff carried out the vaccination.

Senior Vice and Acting President of Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam Dr Riaz Ahmed and General Secretary Raja Fateh Khan welcomed the team members.

The course of hepatitis injections consists of three vaccines and the next doze would be given after a break of one month on March 24.

Dr Syeda Rida Ghalib told Dr Riaz Ahmed and Raja Fateh Khan that the team of Khadija Foundation would visit the Mandra center of Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam on GT Road in next week and vaccinate the inhabitants of Anjuman-e-Faiz. The number of children and staff in the Mandra campus is about 1,000.

Similarly, for the next two days after the Mandra campus of AFI, children and staff would also be vaccinated at the AFI's Doberan Kalan, Paka Kuha and Kalrian campuses.

The foundation is also going to remote and rural areas to raise awareness about jaundice, preventive measures and provide vaccines.