Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2023) Khadija Shah, a fashion designer, on Wednesday moved a plea to an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) seeking bail in the Gulberg plaza arson case.

Following her arrest in connection with the May 9 violence, Ms. Shah filed the plea in an anti-terrorism court in Lahore. Her lawyer argued that she was not involved in the Askari tower attack incident.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) sought arguments from both the prosecution and the defense in the case and has adjourned the hearing.

Earlier this week, Khadija Shah was remanded to judicial custody and sent to jail by the ATC in Lahore.

The Gulberg police station had registered a case of arson and vandalism related to a plaza in Gulberg, Lahore. Contrary to the prosecution's claims, the suspects have maintained that they have been falsely implicated in the case and have requested bail.