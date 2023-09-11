Khadija Shah approaches LHC against physical remand

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2023) Khadija Shah, a PTI activist and daughter of former finance minister Dr. Salman Shah, has taken legal action by challenging the decision of an anti-terrorism court granting her physical remand in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

This development was reported on Monday.

The petition, filed by Barrister Sameer Khosa on behalf of Khadija Shah, highlighted the repeated issuance of physical remand in the 9 May case by the police. It pointed out that the trial court denied her bail petition despite the addition of new legal clauses to the case.

Khadija Shah's petition argues that the trial court's decision to grant her physical remand is contrary to the law, especially since no recovery was made in her case, rendering the remand illegal.

Khadija Shah sought the LHC's orders that the ATC's decision regarding her physical remand is unlawful. In addition to it, she asked the high court to suspend the trial court's decision pending the LHC's final judgment on the matter.

It's important to note that violent clashes erupted across Pakistan following the arrest of former Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan at the Islamabad High Court on May 9.

Protests were organized in various cities by party workers in response to the arrest of their party chairman. During one of these protests, PTI workers targeted army installations and the Corps Commander's house in Lahore.