Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2022) Fashion designer Khadija Shah has been placed in detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance, following her alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents.

The Lahore deputy commissioner issued the detention orders for the PTI activist, shortly after her bail in a case related to the burning of police vans during the May 9 events. The notification cited recommendations from the superintendent of police, Cantt, and District Intelligence Branch.

According to the notification, Shah participated in violent protests on May 9, the day Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case in Lahore. Section 3 of MPO empowers the government to arrest and detain individuals suspected of acting in a manner prejudicial to public safety or the maintenance of public order.

Daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah, Khadija Shah was accused of leading an attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House) during the May 9 unrest. The protests resulted in the widespread arrest of thousands of PTI workers nationwide, leading to several leaders disassociating from the party due to the May 9 events.

Having been named in four cases related to the incident, Shah turned herself in on May 23 amid a crackdown on rioters. She was recently granted bail on November 15 in the fourth and final case among the charges against her.