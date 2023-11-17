Open Menu

Khadija Shah Detained Under MPO After Bail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 17, 2023 | 04:21 PM

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

The Lahore deputy commissioner issued the detention orders for the PTI activist, shortly after her bail in a case related to the burning of police vans during the May 9 events.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2022) Fashion designer Khadija Shah has been placed in detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance, following her alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents.

The Lahore deputy commissioner issued the detention orders for the PTI activist, shortly after her bail in a case related to the burning of police vans during the May 9 events. The notification cited recommendations from the superintendent of police, Cantt, and District Intelligence Branch.

According to the notification, Shah participated in violent protests on May 9, the day Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case in Lahore. Section 3 of MPO empowers the government to arrest and detain individuals suspected of acting in a manner prejudicial to public safety or the maintenance of public order.

Daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah, Khadija Shah was accused of leading an attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House) during the May 9 unrest. The protests resulted in the widespread arrest of thousands of PTI workers nationwide, leading to several leaders disassociating from the party due to the May 9 events.

Having been named in four cases related to the incident, Shah turned herself in on May 23 amid a crackdown on rioters. She was recently granted bail on November 15 in the fourth and final case among the charges against her.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police May November From Government

Recent Stories

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

3 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

17 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

17 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

17 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

17 hours ago
 Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan