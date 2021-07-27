UrduPoint.com
Khadija Siddiqui Case: Shah Hussain Early Release From Jail Storms Into Social Media

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 17 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:03 PM

Khadija Siddiqui case: Shah Hussain early release from jail storms into social media

Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan defends as how Hussain has been given a waiver of 17 months and 23 days under jail rules.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2021) Shah Hussain who was convicted in January 2019 and given a five-year sentence by the Supreme Court in the Khadija Siddiqui stabbing case, earned remission, the reports said on Tuesday.

The jail authorities reduced 1.5 years from total sentence period of Shah Hussain.

Following Hussain's release, Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that Hussain received no pardon from the President, Prime Minister, or chief minister.

He stated that the convict did not receive a remit from the IG jails or jail superintendent, but was instead given a waiver of 17 months and 23 days according to jail rules.

Chohan also said that the convict was granted pardon for eight months and eight days on the basis of penal servitude, one month pardon for good behaviour, one month pardon for donating blood, four months and 15 days’ pardon for doing a BA in jail in 2019, and three months’ pardon for finishing the Quran in 2020.

However, Khadija Siddique who herself is a lawyer reacted to the development. She said that she was informed of this remission through unofficial sources.

Siddiqui stated that she was not informed about the appeal for remission nor was she asked if she had any reservations.

