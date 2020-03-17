UrduPoint.com
Khadim Hussain Promoted As Chief Engineer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:33 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified promotion of Khadim Hussain Zahid as Chief Engineer of the company

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified promotion of Khadim Hussain Zahid as Chief Engineer of the company.

It said that Khaid Hussain Zahid has been promoted as CE after consideration of performance. He has been working as Chief Engineer Operation PESCO is hereby confirmed.

