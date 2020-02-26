UrduPoint.com
Khadmin-e-Millat Pakistan (KMP) Central Council Condoles Death Of Rehana Khatoon

Wed 26th February 2020 | 03:49 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Secretary General Khadmin-e-Millat Pakistan (KMP) Saghair Ahmed Siddiqui chaired a meeting of KMP's Central Council to condole the death of KMP's Secretary Finance Rehana Khatoon, who has been suffering from asthma, passed away on February 20, 2020.

Patron KMP S.S.

Momin, Chairman KMP Syed Hakim Ali Shah Bukhari, Convener Asghar Imam Khalid and others attended the meeting, Saghir Ali Siddiqi told APP on Wednesday.

The participants of the meeting highly appreciated the services rendered by the deceased for promotion of education and pledged to carry forward the mission of KMP with vigor and dedication.

