Khadmin-e-Millat Pakistan (KMP) to host seminar on birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam on Dec 25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Khadmin-e-Millat Pakistan (KMP) is organizing a seminar to observe the birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25.

The seminar on "Jinnah's Pakistan : Asset of the World" will be organized after Namaz-e-Zohar in the KMP's Secretariat at Gulshan here, said Secretary General KMP Saghir Ali Siddiqui on Tuesday.