Khailta Punjab Competitions To Begin In South Punjab From 25th

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 10:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Under the Punjab Sports Department's "Khelta Punjab" initiative, divisional-level sports competitions for boys and girls are set to kick off on November 25. These thrilling events will run until December 4, hosted at various grounds and sports complexes in Multan and Khanewal.

In a meeting chaired by Divisional Sports Officer Multan, Manzar Shah, the schedule for the competitions was finalized. The opening matches will feature boys’ tape ball cricket at Multan Sports Ground and girls’ badminton at the Multan Gymnasium on November 25.

The boys’ events include badminton and football on November 25, hockey and kabaddi on November 26, basketball, taekwondo, and archery on November 27, mass wrestling on November 29, and athletics, volleyball, and table tennis from November 30 to December 4.

For girls, basketball, taekwondo, hockey, and archery are scheduled for November 27, while athletics and table tennis will take place from November 30 to December 4.

The competitions aim to promote sportsmanship and showcase the athletic talents of South Punjab's youth, fostering a culture of health and fitness.

