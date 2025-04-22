Open Menu

Khairmato's Delegation Calls On DC To Discuss Various Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Khairmato's delegation calls on DC to discuss various issues

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A delegation from Khairmato area has called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akran Chitrali and discussed various issues of their area.

The purpose of the meeting was to establish direct contact for resolving public problems and convey the voice of the people to the higher authorities. During the meeting, the elders of the area apprised the deputy commissioner of the important problems faced by them, including severe loadshedding of water and electricity, delay in cleaning of canals and lack of other basic facilities.

The delegation highlighted the negative impact of these problems on public life and stressed the need for immediate action. Abdul Akram assured that the problems would be resolved on a priority basis.

He also apprised the delegation of the public facilities projects and government policies being implemented by the district administration.

The delegation appreciated the Deputy Commissioner’s public services, his open-door policy and serious efforts to solve the problems and thanked him.

APP/azq/378

