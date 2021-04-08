UrduPoint.com
Khairpur Admin Warns To Shift Dairy Farms From City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:17 PM

Khairpur admin warns to shift dairy farms from city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration, Khairpur have warned the dairy farmers to shift their farms to the cattle colony or face the legal action.

Assistant commissioner, Khairpur, Darya Khan Shar on Thursday launched an operation to shift the dairy farms from city areas to cattle colony.

It is worth mentioning here that the Sindh High Court bench, Sukkur ordered the deputy commissioners of their respective districts of Sukkur, Khairpur and other cities to shift cattle farms to the cattle colonies to prevent environmental hazards to residents.

