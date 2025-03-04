Open Menu

Khairpur Administration Recovers State Land From Illegal Occupation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Khairpur administration recovers state land from Illegal occupation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Khairpur administration, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Fawad Shah on Tuesday successfully recovered 2 acres and 22 gunthas of state land from illegal occupation near Kausar Hospital in New Khajoor Market.

Assistant Commissioner Arsalan Haider Phulpoto, along with Mukhtiyarkar Sheraz Phulpoto and Encroachment Inspector Tariq Rind, led the operation.

He stated that the action was taken against illegal occupation near New Khajoor Market and Kausar Hospital, following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Khairpur.

A report on the operation has been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Khairpur.

