Khairpur Adminstration Finalizes Security Arrangements For Muhrram-ul-haram

Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Khairpur adminstration finalizes security arrangements for Muhrram-ul-haram

The district administration including police officials and DC Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi have finalised security plan to maintain law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Haram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration including police officials and DC Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi have finalised security plan to maintain law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Haram.

SSP Khairpur, Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi briefed the meeting that a total of 1,947 mourning processions would be brought out in district Khairpur, and 4,460 policemen including senior officers along with 100 female police constables would be deployed to maintain security.

He said army and rangers would also assist the police, said a hand out issued here.

He added that all the procession routes would be monitored through CCTV cameras from a specially set up command and control room. He said the procession routes would be secured with barbed wires and special passes for journalists, scouts, and volunteers would be issued for their identification.

The SSP said he had already convened meetings with the religious leaders of both the Shia and Sunni sects to create harmony and to implement the code of conduct during the month.

