Khairpur Arts Council Organizes A Seminar

Khairpur Arts Council organizes a seminar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Khairpur Arts Council on Friday organized a seminar titled "Quaid-e-Azam's concept of Pakistan" in connection with birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.

MNA Syed Javed Ali Shah presided over the seminar while renowned educationist Mola Bux Larik was chief guest at the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, Syed Javed Ali Shah stressed the need to adapt the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam to ensure national solidarity.

People from the different aspects of life including social workers, lawyers, Journalists and radio artists also attended the seminar.

The MNA said that Quaid-e-Azam laid the foundation of Pakistan on the basis of two nation theory by facing Hindus and the English criticism.

Khairpur Arts Council President Syed Sheeraz Shah thanked all the distinguished guests.

