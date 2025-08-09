Open Menu

Khairpur Dates Festival Celebrates Culture & Agriculture

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Khairpur Dates Festival celebrates culture & agriculture

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The 16th International Khairpur Dates Festival and Seminar 2025 was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Commissioner Sukkur Division Abid Salim Qureshi, and Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahujo on Saturday.

The festival showcased over 30 stalls featuring agriculture, banking, handicrafts, and date palm products.

Syed Qaim Ali Shah emphasized the importance of the dates festival, stating that it's a good initiative that requires more efforts to compete globally. He praised the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy for their response to Indian aggression.

Commissioner Sukkur Division Abid Salim Qureshi highlighted Khairpur's dates as top-notch and announced plans to develop a good policy with growers, farmers, and stakeholders to improve infrastructure and promote date tourism.

Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahujo stated that the festival aims to promote date crops, showcase Sindhi culture, and develop date tourism.

The event began with the recitation of the national anthem, followed by a speech by Additional Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hussain Jandoo, who thanked the guests.

The festival demonstrates Khairpur's commitment to celebrating its rich cultural heritage and promoting its iconic date palm industry. With its vibrant stalls and engaging discussions, the Khairpur Dates Festival is a significant event that showcases the region's agricultural prowess and cultural diversity.

Recent Stories

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan c ..

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year

3 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedr ..

Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain

3 hours ago
 UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..

3 hours ago
 WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts w ..

WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025

3 hours ago
 Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: ..

Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..

3 hours ago
 PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity i ..

PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar

3 hours ago
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Af ..

Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border

5 hours ago
 Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip duri ..

Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..

5 hours ago
 SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight Ma ..

SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12

5 hours ago
 PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cric ..

PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC

5 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..

5 hours ago
 UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies ..

UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan