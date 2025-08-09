Khairpur Dates Festival Celebrates Culture & Agriculture
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The 16th International Khairpur Dates Festival and Seminar 2025 was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Commissioner Sukkur Division Abid Salim Qureshi, and Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahujo on Saturday.
The festival showcased over 30 stalls featuring agriculture, banking, handicrafts, and date palm products.
Syed Qaim Ali Shah emphasized the importance of the dates festival, stating that it's a good initiative that requires more efforts to compete globally. He praised the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy for their response to Indian aggression.
Commissioner Sukkur Division Abid Salim Qureshi highlighted Khairpur's dates as top-notch and announced plans to develop a good policy with growers, farmers, and stakeholders to improve infrastructure and promote date tourism.
Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahujo stated that the festival aims to promote date crops, showcase Sindhi culture, and develop date tourism.
The event began with the recitation of the national anthem, followed by a speech by Additional Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hussain Jandoo, who thanked the guests.
The festival demonstrates Khairpur's commitment to celebrating its rich cultural heritage and promoting its iconic date palm industry. With its vibrant stalls and engaging discussions, the Khairpur Dates Festival is a significant event that showcases the region's agricultural prowess and cultural diversity.
