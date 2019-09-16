Khairpur DC assures traders of resolving their problems

(@imziishan)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu, Monday assured the local business community that he would resolve their problems on a priority basis.

A delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajraan led by its Lala Ghafar Shaikh called on DC Khairpur.

Talking the delegation, deputy commissioner assured that he would play a vital role in resolving the key issues of the local business community so that they could be facilitated in promoting business activities.

He said that he was fully aware of the major issues of traders. He further said that his doors were opened to the business community and reiterated that the district administration would provide full cooperation in resolving their problems.

He further said that the business community has been cooperating with the district administration in many initiatives and would continue to cooperate in the future as well.