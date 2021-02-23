Khairpur DC visits hospital

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Tuesday visited the Civil Hospital Khairpur on Tuesday.

The DC directed the Medical Superintendent to provide best health facilities to the poor patients.

Deputy Commissioner checked the attendance of doctors and paramedics in emergency ward and inquired about the provision of free medicines to the patients there.

The deputy commissioner directed the hospital's management to ensure cleanliness at all costs.

DC Ahmed Ali directed that fee schedule of X-ray and other laboratory tests be displayed prominently for convenience of patients and general public.

He also directed to ensure availability of healthcare facilities for ailing people.