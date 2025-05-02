Khairpur District Coordination Committee meeting held

A meeting of the District Coordination Committee Khairpur was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahujo at the DC Office's Sachal Sarmast Hall on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee Khairpur was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahujo at the DC Office's Sachal Sarmast Hall on Friday.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner emphasized improving coordination among law enforcement agencies regarding the implementation of the National Action Plan and security measures.

He directed the concerned departments to take action against the smuggling and illegal sale of petrol in the district.

The DC also instructed officers to take action against vehicles with fancy number plates and non-custom vehicles. He ordered the issuance of a show-cause notice to the Assistant Director Anti-Narcotics for absence.

The meeting also discussed taking action against the smuggling of various items, including agricultural pesticides, and implementing the Child Labour Law. The DC emphasized protecting women's rights and conducting seminars for awareness. The committee reviewed various issues, including illegal connections, wheat smuggling, senior citizen registration, and action against petrol pump smuggling.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Jandran, Assistant Commissioners, and officers from various departments, including police, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Child Labour, Local Government, Social Welfare, and food.