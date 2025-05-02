Open Menu

Khairpur District Coordination Committee Meeting Held

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 09:42 PM

Khairpur District Coordination Committee meeting held

A meeting of the District Coordination Committee Khairpur was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahujo at the DC Office's Sachal Sarmast Hall on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee Khairpur was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahujo at the DC Office's Sachal Sarmast Hall on Friday.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner emphasized improving coordination among law enforcement agencies regarding the implementation of the National Action Plan and security measures.

He directed the concerned departments to take action against the smuggling and illegal sale of petrol in the district.

The DC also instructed officers to take action against vehicles with fancy number plates and non-custom vehicles. He ordered the issuance of a show-cause notice to the Assistant Director Anti-Narcotics for absence.

The meeting also discussed taking action against the smuggling of various items, including agricultural pesticides, and implementing the Child Labour Law. The DC emphasized protecting women's rights and conducting seminars for awareness. The committee reviewed various issues, including illegal connections, wheat smuggling, senior citizen registration, and action against petrol pump smuggling.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Jandran, Assistant Commissioners, and officers from various departments, including police, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Child Labour, Local Government, Social Welfare, and food.

Recent Stories

Hult Prize 2025 National Competition begins at KMU

Hult Prize 2025 National Competition begins at KMU

10 seconds ago
 Traders express solidarity with Pak Army

Traders express solidarity with Pak Army

11 seconds ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi highlights Pakistan’s Vision ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights Pakistan’s Vision for Economic Integration

14 minutes ago
 Is the tradition of bedtime stories fading away?

Is the tradition of bedtime stories fading away?

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not be intimidated by Indian threats ..

Pakistan will not be intimidated by Indian threats: Abdul Jabbar Khan

2 minutes ago
 President honours sacrifices by journalists report ..

President honours sacrifices by journalists reporting in conflict zones on Press ..

2 minutes ago
Khairpur District Coordination Committee meeting h ..

Khairpur District Coordination Committee meeting held

3 minutes ago
 A festival for every child, Inside the inclusive, ..

A festival for every child, Inside the inclusive, multilingual, multisensory wor ..

17 minutes ago
 Fake vs real: UAE’s school goers delve into the ..

Fake vs real: UAE’s school goers delve into the ethics of influencer marketing ..

17 minutes ago
 UAEBBY Forms New Advisory Board Featuring Leading ..

UAEBBY Forms New Advisory Board Featuring Leading Emirati Women Creatives to Sup ..

17 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

20 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi condoles to Senator Faisal Sabzwari ..

Governor Kundi condoles to Senator Faisal Sabzwari's mother's demise

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan