Khairpur Gymkhana Club to undergo revamp & receive ownership

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Fayaz Hussain Rahujo on Tuesday has announced plans to revamp the Gymkhana Club and grant it ownership. A recent meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office focused on enhancing the club's facilities, sports, and activities.

The Gymkhana Club will undergo renovation, and a development scheme will be prepared to improve its facilities.

Membership fees and new membership will be reviewed, and the club's ownership will be transferred to its members. The club aims to promote indoor sports and activities, leveraging its past achievements, including producing a national badminton champion and hosting national-level judo karate competitions.

Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahu emphasized the need for collective effort to elevate the club's standards and make it a model for other districts. Members, including Advocate Imdad Khuhawar and Dr. Muhammad Hussain Abro, expressed their willingness to work together to enhance the club's facilities and activities.

The Khairpur Traders Association's president, Haji Lala Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, assured full cooperation in improving the club's facilities, including the mosque. The district administration will collaborate with the club's members to improve its facilities and activities.

This initiative aims to restore the Gymkhana Club's former glory and make it a hub for sports and social activities in Khairpur.