Khairpur Launches Operation To Clear Roads & Markets
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The district administration, municipal committee and encroachment force in Khairpur have jointly decided to launch an operation to clear roads and markets of encroachments, starting tomorrow.
The decision was made during a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office on Thursday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo.
The operation will focus on areas like Panj Gali Chowk, Ambrella Chowk, Panj Hatti, and Lukman, where encroachments will be removed to clear roads and markets.
Shopkeepers will be restricted to selling only designated items in meat, vegetable, and fruit markets.
Heavy traffic will be restricted from entering the city during specific times, and traffic police will be fully activated.
Vendors, shopkeepers, and individuals slaughtering animals or spreading garbage on roads will face action under the Local Government Act.
A committee has been formed, comprising officials from the Deputy Commissioner's office, municipal committee, encroachment police, assistant commissioners, traffic police, and representatives of traders.
The committee will oversee the implementation of these decisions.
The operation is set to begin tomorrow, with notices already issued to shopkeepers and vendors regarding encroachments and motorcycle stands outside shopping centers.
The administration aims to improve the city's infrastructure and services, including the removal of cattle sheds and regulation of animal slaughtering and meat sales on roads.
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad1 minute ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight21 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package21 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik31 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP31 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured31 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan31 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad31 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners31 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar31 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide41 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday41 minutes ago