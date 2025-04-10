Open Menu

Khairpur Launches Operation To Clear Roads & Markets

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The district administration, municipal committee and encroachment force in Khairpur have jointly decided to launch an operation to clear roads and markets of encroachments, starting tomorrow.

The decision was made during a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office on Thursday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo.

The operation will focus on areas like Panj Gali Chowk, Ambrella Chowk, Panj Hatti, and Lukman, where encroachments will be removed to clear roads and markets.

Shopkeepers will be restricted to selling only designated items in meat, vegetable, and fruit markets.

Heavy traffic will be restricted from entering the city during specific times, and traffic police will be fully activated.

Vendors, shopkeepers, and individuals slaughtering animals or spreading garbage on roads will face action under the Local Government Act.

A committee has been formed, comprising officials from the Deputy Commissioner's office, municipal committee, encroachment police, assistant commissioners, traffic police, and representatives of traders.

The committee will oversee the implementation of these decisions.

The operation is set to begin tomorrow, with notices already issued to shopkeepers and vendors regarding encroachments and motorcycle stands outside shopping centers.

The administration aims to improve the city's infrastructure and services, including the removal of cattle sheds and regulation of animal slaughtering and meat sales on roads.

