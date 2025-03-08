Khairpur Need-Cum-Merit Scholarship Board Committee Holds Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A crucial meeting of the Khairpur Need-Cum-Merit Scholarship board Committee was held at the Sachal Sarmast Hall in the DC Office Khairpur on Saturday, under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Kabir Muhammad Shah. The meeting decided that for the financial year 2024-2025, students and female students who score 80% marks and have a CGPA of 3.5 will be eligible for scholarships. These scholarships will provide financial assistance to students for their educational expenses.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Scholarship Farhan Ali, IBA's Mansoor Hyder, Social Welfare's Hafizullah Sheikh, Accountant Nadeem Pathan, Professor Maqsooda Bhutti, KMC's Dr.
Farukh Bhanbhro, Deputy Director Information Syed Sajid Hussain Shah, Engineer Abdul Shakoor, Ushr and Zakat's Attaullah Soomro, consultant Scholarship Abdul Wahab Sheikh, and Syed Karam Ali Shah, among other members.
During the meeting, it was recommended that the Scholarship Board's online registration form be updated, and that students and female students should receive increased financial assistance for educational activities and timely disbursement of funds. The meeting also decided to expedite efforts to provide merit-based scholarships to students in Khairpur, enabling them to pursue their educational endeavors.
Recent Stories
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman Senate refers non-implementation of production orders to privileges committee6 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees6 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal open University celebrates Int. Women’s day6 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation campaign inaugurated in Police Training centre Dera6 minutes ago
-
Khairpur Need-Cum-Merit Scholarship Board Committee holds meeting6 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ramazan bazaars; checks price compliance6 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate commends women’s contributions on International Women’s Day6 minutes ago
-
Romina calls for gender equality to achieve sustainable, green future on International Women's Day6 minutes ago
-
Police encounter leads to arrest of notorious Dacoit in Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
Man kills WhatsApp group admin over removal from group6 minutes ago
-
Mohabat Khan Mosque: An icon of Islamic architecture attracts thousands of worshipers in Ramazan16 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously passes resolution for gender equality, women’s empowerment16 minutes ago