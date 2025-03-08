Open Menu

Khairpur Need-Cum-Merit Scholarship Board Committee Holds Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A crucial meeting of the Khairpur Need-Cum-Merit Scholarship board Committee was held at the Sachal Sarmast Hall in the DC Office Khairpur on Saturday, under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Kabir Muhammad Shah. The meeting decided that for the financial year 2024-2025, students and female students who score 80% marks and have a CGPA of 3.5 will be eligible for scholarships. These scholarships will provide financial assistance to students for their educational expenses.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Scholarship Farhan Ali, IBA's Mansoor Hyder, Social Welfare's Hafizullah Sheikh, Accountant Nadeem Pathan, Professor Maqsooda Bhutti, KMC's Dr.

Farukh Bhanbhro, Deputy Director Information Syed Sajid Hussain Shah, Engineer Abdul Shakoor, Ushr and Zakat's Attaullah Soomro, consultant Scholarship Abdul Wahab Sheikh, and Syed Karam Ali Shah, among other members.

During the meeting, it was recommended that the Scholarship Board's online registration form be updated, and that students and female students should receive increased financial assistance for educational activities and timely disbursement of funds. The meeting also decided to expedite efforts to provide merit-based scholarships to students in Khairpur, enabling them to pursue their educational endeavors.

