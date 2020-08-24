Khairpur police arrest murderers of local businessman

The Khairpur Police have arrested the alleged killers of the slain president of Khairpur Chamber of Commerce

According to Police, on July 31, 2020, president Khairpur Chamber of Commerce Rajesh Kumar was murdered near Khajoor Mandi, Khairpur.

SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi constituted a two-member committee led by ASP city Khairpur Saad Arshad.

Talking to mediamen on Monday, the SSP Khairpur revealed that the police had arrested Bhojo Mal, Hishmat Mal, Wahid Bux Shar and Zaffar Phulpoto for the murder of the Khairpur businessman.

He said Bhojo Mall and Hishmat Mal were real brothers and had hired killers Sabghatullah Memon and Wahid Shar to murder Rajesh Kumar, while Zaffar Phulpoto facilitated the crime.

He said the arrested accused had confessed.