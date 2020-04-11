UrduPoint.com
Khairpur Police Arrests Three Agents At Ehsaas Kifalat Centers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

Khairpur Police arrests three agents at Ehsaas Kifalat Centers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Khairpur Police have nabbed three agents from the Ehsaas Kifalat Centres, recovered 560,000 Rupees cash, five mobile phones and four ATM cards, on Saturday.

According to district administration, some 35 centers have been set up in Khairpur for distribution of money.

Meanwhile, many videos shared by some volunteers showed the beneficiaries being humiliated by the policemen deputed at the centres set up in the school buildings.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

