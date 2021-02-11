UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khairpur Police Busted Gang, Recovers 17 Phones

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 08:26 PM

Khairpur Police busted gang, recovers 17 phones

The Khairpur Police late Wednesday night busted the gang of cellular phone thieves and recovered 17 phones, a car and TT pistol after they were intercepted while travelling to Sukkur from Hyderabad

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khairpur Police late Wednesday night busted the gang of cellular phone thieves and recovered 17 phones, a car and TT pistol after they were intercepted while travelling to Sukkur from Hyderabad.

According to police, the accused had stolen 17 mobile phones from the participants of a political in Hyderabad. The Khairpur Police identified the alleged gangsters as Abdul Sattar Gopang, Saddiq Khokhar, Nadir Khokhar and Jameel Ahmed. They said further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Car Hyderabad Sukkur Khairpur From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed heads meeting of UAE Golden Jub ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders extension of constructi ..

1 minute ago

Expo 2020 to celebrate International Day of Women ..

16 minutes ago

KP IGP approves recruitment of children of decease ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh govt imposed Rs12.75m fine on profiteers, h ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Police to be made more active for service, ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.