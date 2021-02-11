Khairpur Police busted gang, recovers 17 phones

The Khairpur Police late Wednesday night busted the gang of cellular phone thieves and recovered 17 phones, a car and TT pistol after they were intercepted while travelling to Sukkur from Hyderabad

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khairpur Police late Wednesday night busted the gang of cellular phone thieves and recovered 17 phones, a car and TT pistol after they were intercepted while travelling to Sukkur from Hyderabad.

According to police, the accused had stolen 17 mobile phones from the participants of a political in Hyderabad. The Khairpur Police identified the alleged gangsters as Abdul Sattar Gopang, Saddiq Khokhar, Nadir Khokhar and Jameel Ahmed. They said further investigations were underway.