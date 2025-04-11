Open Menu

Khairpur Police Crack Down On Journalist's Murder, Arrest 5 Suspects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Khairpur Police crack down on journalist's murder, arrest 5 suspects

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Khairpur police have successfully solved the blind murder case of journalist Allah Dino, alias ED Shar, within 24 hours. Five main suspects, including Niaz Badami, Waqas Channa, Fahim Channa, Ahad Channa, and Naeem Channa, were arrested with the murder weapon.

According to the police on Friday, the suspects confessed to the crime during initial interrogation. Fahim Channa allegedly planned the murder, while Niaz Badami provided the sharp-edged knife used in the crime. The suspects claimed the journalist had attempted to establish an illicit relationship with Fahim Channa's sister, leading to the murder.

DIG Sukkur, Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, had ordered the police to take swift action, and SSP Khairpur, Dr. Samiullah Soomro, formed a team to investigate the case. The police team worked tirelessly, using modern technology and conducting raids at various locations, to apprehend the suspects.

DIG Sukkur has praised SSP Khairpur for their exceptional performance and announced rewards for the police team, including certificates of appreciation and cash prizes, for their dedication and hard work in solving the case. The police will continue to investigate the suspects and ensure they face the strictest punishment under the law.

