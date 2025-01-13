Khairpur Police crack down on robbers, recover stolen cash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) In a successful operation, Khairpur Police has recovered Rs. 485,000 in stolen cash and apprehended one of the suspects involved in an armed robbery.

According to Khairpur Police on Monday, the police action was taken under the guidance of SSP Khairpur Toheed Rehman Memon.

The robbery occurred on December 22, 2024, within the limits of Kot Diji police station, where the suspects, armed with weapons, snatched Rs. 485,000 from Lala Nadir Hussain. Utilizing information technology, the police team, led by SHO Kot Diji, Manshad Ali Kalhoro, tracked down and arrested one of the suspects, Faisal alias Bhawal Hajano.

The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the remaining three suspects. The owner of the stolen cash, Lala Nadir Hussain, praised the police team's efforts, while SSP Khairpur commended the team's performance.