Khairpur Police finalizes security Plan during Eid days

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Khairpur police have devised a comprehensive security plan for protection of mosques and Imambargahs during Eid-ul-Azha.

According to strategy devised over special directives of SSP Khairpur, Zafar Malik, a large number of policemen and private security guards would be performing their duties, while several teams of police commandoes would also perform their duties, alongwith special contingents being posted at Farooq-e-Azam Chowk, Khairpur.

A comprehensive patrolling programme has also been evolved to patrol various areas of the Khairpur town, headed by DSP and relevant SHOs.