Khairpur Police Foil Under Age Marriage

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:20 PM

Khairpur Police foil under age marriage

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The SHO Faiz Gunj, district Khairpur on being tip off managed to stop an under girl marriage and raided Village Shahid Abad in Faiz Gunj at time of Rukhsati ceremony.

Accrding to details,Police on Friday took into a custody 50 year old groom Makhan Lashari, ane a 12 year old bride Anwar Khatoon and shifted the girl to Woman Police Centre Khairpur and registered FIR under section 3/4/5 child restraint marriage act.

Police sources said that this was Mehran Lashari's third marriage while two of his wives had already died.

