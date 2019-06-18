Khairpur police hold flag march in Sukkur

Khairpur Police Tuesday held a flag march to create a sense of security among the people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Khairpur Police Tuesday held a flag march to create a sense of security among the people.

SSP Khairpur Umar Tufail led the flag march in which a large number of police vehicles participated.

The flag march started from Maryam Chowk and passed through Kutchery Road, Mall road, Staton Road, Umbrella Chowk and culminated at Khairpur Police Lines.

The SSP said the whole police force was fully vigilant about law and order. He urged people to cooperate with police force and inform about any unusual activity in their areas.