Khairpur Police Pay Tributes To Their Martyred Colleagues

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:31 PM

Khairpur Police pay tributes to their martyred colleagues

The Khairpur Police have paid rich tributes to their martyred colleagues, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. SSP Khairpur Umar Tufail Khan hosted an Iftar dinner in honour of the families of the martyred cops where the police distributed Eid relief packages among them, said a release here on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Khairpur Police have paid rich tributes to their martyred colleagues, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. SSP Khairpur Umar Tufail Khan hosted an Iftar dinner in honour of the families of the martyred cops where the police distributed Eid relief packages among them, said a release here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he told the families that Sindh Police would not leave the families of their martyred colleagues alone. The SSP Khairpur said all the martyrs would always be remembered for their bravery, adding that the police have been doing their duties honestly to implement the lockdown.

