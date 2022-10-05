Khairpur police recover 25 bikes, Rs 1.2 mil cash

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Khairpur police on Wednesday recovered 25 snatched motorcycles and Rs1.2 million cash from a gang of robbers.

SSP Khairpur, Rohail Khoso said the police had busted a gang of motorcycle lifters, and seized 25 motorcycles and Rs 1.2 million cash.

According to SSP, pistols and bullets were also recovered from the accused, identified as Ghulam Nabi Narejo, Altaf Khaskheli, M Ilyas, Ajo Gopang and Majid. The police also recovered master keys from the motorcycle snatchers.

He said the operation against the criminals was underway to eliminate crime from district Khairpur and to restore the writ of the police in the area.