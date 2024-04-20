Khairpur Police Recovers Heroin Worth Of Rs 200 Millions
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Khairpur Police recovered more than 15 kg of heroin from a vehicle during an operation on a tip-off at Babarloi Bypass in Sukkur,said a spokesman of SSP office Khairpur on Saturday.
The normal market value of the recovered heroin is over Rs200 million in the local market. Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in-charge Imdad Solangi recovered a big quantity of heroin during the search of suspected Vigo.
According to Khairpur Police Officers, Hayat Mengal, the accused carrying heroin, belongs to Khuzdar area of Balochistan went from Balochistan to Sindh to smuggle heroin.
