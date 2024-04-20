Open Menu

Khairpur Police Recovers Heroin Worth Of Rs 200 Millions

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Khairpur Police recovers Heroin worth of Rs 200 millions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Khairpur Police recovered more than 15 kg of heroin from a ve­hicle during an opera­tion on a tip-off at Babar­loi Bypass in Sukkur,said a spokesman of SSP office Khairpur on Saturday.

The normal mar­ket value of the recovered heroin is over Rs200 mil­lion in the local market. Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in-charge Imdad Solangi recovered a big quantity of heroin during the search of sus­pected Vigo.

According to Khairpur Police Officers, Hayat Mengal, the accused carrying heroin, belongs to Khuz­dar area of Balochistan went from Balochistan to Sindh to smuggle heroin.

