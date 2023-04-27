Khairpur Police recovers Hindu dispenser

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :SSP Khairpur, Mir Rohail Khoso on Wednesday said that the Khairpur police has recovered a Hindu dispenser who was kidnapped 20 days ago.

While talking to the media, he said that police from the Katcha area of Baradi Jatoi intensified the ongoing operation and recovered Chetto Mal, the Hindu dispenser, after an encounter when he was being shifted to another place.

Relatives of the recovered dispenser and the representatives of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran Khairpur appreciated the police efforts and showered flowers at SSP Khairpur.