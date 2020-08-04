UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khairpur Police Recovers Rs1.8m, Arrest Criminal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:05 PM

Khairpur Police recovers Rs1.8m, arrest criminal

Khairpur Police have arrested an injured criminal and recovered the looted amount of Rs1.8 million, a Kalashnikov from his possession during a police encounter

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Khairpur Police have arrested an injured criminal and recovered the looted amount of Rs1.8 million, a Kalashnikov from his possession during a police encounter.

SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi told Media that an encounter between Sobhodero Police and the criminals took place, in which an alleged robber identified as Shahzado alias Sheedo Bhaghat was injured.

He was wanted in different cases to Khairpur Police. SSP Magsi said the police have also recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession. The SSP said earlier, the dacoits had robbed Rs1.8 million from the house of Mumtaz Channa, owner of Ever Shine school in Ranipur.

The SSP Khairpur said his team was also searching the killers of a trader Rajesh Kumari, who was shot dead by some unidentified criminals three days ago near Khajoor Mandi Khairpur. He said an investigation was underway to find out the alleged criminals.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Khairpur Saud Criminals Media From Million

Recent Stories

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

38 minutes ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

39 minutes ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

39 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.