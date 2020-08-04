Khairpur Police recovers Rs1.8m, arrest criminal

Khairpur Police have arrested an injured criminal and recovered the looted amount of Rs1.8 million, a Kalashnikov from his possession during a police encounter

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Khairpur Police have arrested an injured criminal and recovered the looted amount of Rs1.8 million, a Kalashnikov from his possession during a police encounter.

SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi told Media that an encounter between Sobhodero Police and the criminals took place, in which an alleged robber identified as Shahzado alias Sheedo Bhaghat was injured.

He was wanted in different cases to Khairpur Police. SSP Magsi said the police have also recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession. The SSP said earlier, the dacoits had robbed Rs1.8 million from the house of Mumtaz Channa, owner of Ever Shine school in Ranipur.

The SSP Khairpur said his team was also searching the killers of a trader Rajesh Kumari, who was shot dead by some unidentified criminals three days ago near Khajoor Mandi Khairpur. He said an investigation was underway to find out the alleged criminals.