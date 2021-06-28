Khairpur Police rescues two abducted person

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khairpur Police have rescued two abducted persons from the captivity of dacoits in the Katcha area of Ghotki.

Talking to Media at his office on Monday, DSP Khairpur Malik Zafar Iqbal said two men, identified as Muhammad Hassan Rajper and Bashir Majedano, residents of Gambat, were trapped through telephone calls, the caller pretending to be a female.

They were kidnapped by the dacoits in the Katcha area of Ghotki last Monday night. He said the dacoits had demanded Rs10 million ransom from the families of victims. Meanwhile, the police had devised a plan for the safe recovery of abducted persons. The SSP Khairpur said the police had identified the locations of dacoits and launched an operation in the Katcha area of Raavanti in Ghotki. He said the police had recovered two abducted persons after a brief encounter with the criminals, the police had also arrested two kidnappers, told SSP Khairpur.