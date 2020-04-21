UrduPoint.com
Khairpur Police Resolves Two Murder Cases

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:33 PM

Khairpur Police resolves two murder cases

The Khairpur police on Tuesday resolved two murder cases and arrested an influential for trying to occupy the property of a government official

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Khairpur police on Tuesday resolved two murder cases and arrested an influential for trying to occupy the property of a government official.

A government official was mercilessly thrashed and was forced to sign the sale deal of his land by an influential of Khairpur.

The Khairpur Police arrested the influential identified as Sajjad Wasan along with his accomplices for allegedly manhandling the government employee. Wasan along with other accused had intercepted the vehicle of the government employee Aijaz Wasan, brutally thrashed him and abandoned him at the gate of Civil Hospital, Khairpur. While recording his statement, the victim told the police that Sajjad along with Pervez Wasan, and Javed Wasan allegedly manhandled him and forced him to sign the sale agreement of his land. The Khairpur Police arrested Sajjad Wasan while raids were being conducted for the arrest of the other accused.

Meanwhile, ASP Khairpur Saad Arshad said the body of a newly-married young man, identified as of Muhammad Punhal Kalhoro, was recovered from an agricultural land. He said the police have taken Sahiba Khatoon, wife of the deceased and two others, including Munawar Kalhoro and Alim Kalhoro, into custody on suspicion of his murder.

ASP informed the Media, resolving another murder case in which the body of Abdul Qadeer Danhwar was recovered from the house of Wahid Bakhsh Suhag. Danhwar had gone mysteriously missing from his home at Pir-jo-Goth. The police said the victim had sold his land to Suhag and had gone to the former's home to collect the money where he was killed.

ASP Arshad said the main accused Abdul Wahid and three others were arrested and they have confessed to killing the victim.

