Khairpur Police seizes 20kg hashish

Khairpur Police have seized 20 kgs of hashish during snap checking on late Sunday night

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Khairpur Police have seized 20 kgs of hashish during snap checking on late Sunday night.

CIA Khairpur, along with the local police, carried out snap checking, and recovered 20 kgs of 'Charras' from a car no BRN-823 and arrested a drug peddler, Gul Hassan Odho, said police.