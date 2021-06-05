Khairpur Police shot dead three wanted criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

The Khairpur Police shot dead three criminals in the Katcha area and recovered weapons from their possession

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khairpur Police shot dead three criminals in the Katcha area and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to SSP Khairpur Zafar Iqbal Malik on Saturday, the police, on a tip-off, found a gang of criminals in the limits of Baradi Jatoi Police Station in the Katcha area of Khairpur, who opened fire at the police party.

He said the police retaliated and in an exchange of fire, three criminals were killed, while two Kalashnikovs and a repeater rifle were also recovered from their possession. The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased were identified as Waqar Solangi, Ali Dino Abro and Dhani Bakhsh Abro. The police official said all the three deceased were wanted criminals in different cases and were proclaimed offenders.