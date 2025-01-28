Khairpur Police Vow To Tackle Serious Crimes
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 09:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A meeting chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Toheed Rehman Memon, was held on Tuesday to address pressing issues related to serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, theft, robbery and Kidnapping for Ransom.
SSP Memon emphasized the need for transparency, impartiality and speed in investigations, urging officers to utilize all available resources to bring criminals to justice. He also stressed the importance of reassuring and keeping families of missing persons informed about the progress of their cases.
The meeting also focused on leveraging modern technology and enhancing cooperation with other districts and agencies to combat crime. SSP Memon encouraged officers to maintain public trust and continue their efforts against crime with enthusiasm and dedication.
