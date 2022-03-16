Khairpur resident big fan of film star Aamir Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :One of the million fans of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan in the world, celebrates birthday of Mr, Perfectionist since 14 years continuously.

According to a report of Private tv channel, Aamir Lakhojo, belongs to Khairpur city and physically handicapped, a big fan who was continuously celebrating birthday of his favorite star every year on 14th March in absentia since 2008.

Talking to medial Aamir Lakhojo said that he has a great attachment with Aamir Khan.

Lakhojo further said that he brings two birthday cakes mentioning felicitation in both Sindhi and urdu Languages and arrange food for serving guests attending the celebration.

He Expressed his desire that Aamir Khan should visit Pakistan to meet him because he cannot move to India for meeting Aamir Khan.

It was pertinent to mention here that Bollywood hero celebrated his 57th birthday on 14th March.