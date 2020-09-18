Khairpur Tamewali Case: DPO meets victim family

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf Friday met the family of a girl of Khairpur Tamewali who committed suicide by consuming poison after she was victimized of rape attempt.

According to a spokesman of police, Ms. Hanifa Bibi, the wife of Ghulam Fareed told that she along with her 19-year-old daughter, Tahira Bibi and son, Muhammad Hashim went to a cotton field near her village to cut self-grow fodder to serve it to their cattle.

She maintained that she and her son were at some distance in the cotton field from her daughter.

"Suddenly, we heard hue and cry made by my daughter, Tahira Bibi and me and my son rushed to the scene," she said, adding that they watched Luqman son of Haji Jeewan running from the scene while Tahira Bibi was in condition of torn cloths.

She said that two other persons of the village, Muhammad Rafeeq and Muhammad Nawaz also reached the spot after listening to voice for help.

"Tahira Bibi told us that Luqman placed his hand on her mouth and tried to rape her," Hanifa Bibi said.

She further said that her daughter, Tahira Bibi consumed poison at the house as she was in severe state of mentally shock, stress and depression.

DPO Ashraf ensured the family that they would be provided with justice. He said that no compromise would be made on justice.

He said that Station House Officer of Khairpur Tamewali Police Station, Anwar-ul-Haque and Investigation Officer, Ashfaq and Moharrar, Muhammad Siddique had also been arrested over negligence for not registering FIR timely while the accused of the case had also been arrested.

The DPO directed the investigation officers to conduct thorough investigation into the case.