Khairpur Youth Council members meet Sindh Minister Nasir Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) : Members of the Khairpur Youth Council belonging to various talukas of Sukkur called on Minister for Local Government Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and apprised him of the progress of uplift projects and problems of their respective areas.

Talking to the youths delegation here on Monday evening, the Minister said that a large number of poor people were benefiting from the welfare programmes of the Sindh government.

He said that billions of rupees were being spent on the development of the province, especially less-developed areas of the province.

He said that the elected representatives should pay attention to resolving the problems of the masses and play their effective role for the timely and transparent execution of developmentschemes.