'Khajoor ' in high demand during holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :As holy month of fasting has begun, Dates (khajoor) are the top hot selling item as compared to any other fruit where fruit sellers exclusively offer dates on their stalls and carts all around the cities to attract the customers.

During the month of Ramazan the demand of dates is exponentially high as people purchase different varieties of dates, which are a sweet treat at Iftar (fast breaking).

According to retailers , the consumption of dates is 90 percent more during Ramadan in comparison to the rest of the year even in Coronavirus lockdown the sale of Dates are much in demand because as Prophet Mohammad to eat dates in the month of Ramadan is considered to be a Sunnah (Prophetic tradition), a report aired by a private news channel said.

"I buy dates before Ramazan and gift them to my family members and friends back home," said Usman Ikram a citizen of KP.

A shopkeeper said that during Ramadan different varieties of dates are imported from various countries as Muslims like to consume large quantities of the fruit during the holy month.

"I eat dates daily as the fruit brings a lot of health benefits and makes my immune system more strong", Ali Mukhtar said.

During Ramadan, I only eat dates and drink water before I start fasting as Dates give me the energy needed for the whole day," said a women.