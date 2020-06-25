Khakwani appointed PRO Prosecutor General Office

Mr. Nadeem Iqbal Khakwani has been appointed as a Public Relations Officer (PRO) , Prosecutor General Punjab with immediate effect and until further orders

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Mr. Nadeem Iqbal Khakwani has been appointed as a Public Relations Officer (PRO) , Prosecutor General Punjab with immediate effect and until further orders.

Mr. Khakwani has assumed charge of his office.