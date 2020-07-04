Khalid Anwar elected as President Peshawar High Court Bar Association

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Advocate Khalid Anwar Afridi has been elected as President of High Court Bar Association by securing 432 votes .

The voting for Peshawar Peshawar High Court Bar Association elections were held here on Saturday.

According to results, Adnan Khattak Advocate has been elected General Secretary with 687 votes Peshawar. Muhammad Adil Advocate won the seat of Vice President with 818 votes.

President of Awami National Party, Asfandyar wali and other party leaders have congratulated ANP lawyer Wing Malgari Wakelan on winning Peshawar High Court Bar Elections.

The seat of General Secretary was won by Insaf Lawyers Forum.